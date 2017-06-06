Collinsville hosts free music festival on Saturday

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.More >>
This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore Police Department has added three new four-legged members to its roster. "So far, it's pretty cool; I enjoy it every day," said Luky's partner, Patrolman Cody Garrett.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore Police Department has added three new four-legged members to its roster. "So far, it's pretty cool; I enjoy it every day," said Luky's partner, Patrolman Cody Garrett.More >>
DENISON, TX -- There's no need to be young and hungry; the Denison Independent School District Food Service launched a new, expanded summer feeding program on Monday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- There's no need to be young and hungry; the Denison Independent School District Food Service launched a new, expanded summer feeding program on Monday.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Carlos Colocho-Perez, 27, was arrested in October 2016 after an undercover operation where a Sherman police officer posed as an underage girl.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Carlos Colocho-Perez, 27, was arrested in October 2016 after an undercover operation where a Sherman police officer posed as an underage girl.More >>
Some apps collect and store more information about you than you might realize, including your name, home address and e-mail address.More >>
Some apps collect and store more information about you than you might realize, including your name, home address and e-mail address.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The facility, on FM 1417 just west of U.S. 75, will create 350 construction jobs over the next five years and can support more than 150 ongoing jobs.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The facility, on FM 1417 just west of U.S. 75, will create 350 construction jobs over the next five years and can support more than 150 ongoing jobs.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.More >>
DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts.More >>
DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts.More >>
CALERA, OK -- Calera police said Larry Paul Webb was walking across the highway when a couple leaving the casino struck him.More >>
ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said two vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a Ford four-door pulled beside a Dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely.More >>