Collinsville hosts free music festival on Saturday - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Collinsville hosts free music festival on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect

This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.

Musical performers include Kevin Deal and Austin Cunningham, and the fun starts at 6 p.m.

Other attractions include a classic car show, food trucks and vendors.

Call 903-439-3631 for more information about Jammin' on the Square in Collinsville on June 10.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.