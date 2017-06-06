Collinsville hosts free music festival on Saturday

This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.

Musical performers include Kevin Deal and Austin Cunningham, and the fun starts at 6 p.m.

Other attractions include a classic car show, food trucks and vendors.

Call 903-439-3631 for more information about Jammin' on the Square in Collinsville on June 10.