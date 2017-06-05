K-9 cops cover all shifts for Ardmore police

Luky is one of the new members of the Ardmore police K-9 unit. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore Police Department has added three new four-legged members to its roster. Now there are finally enough K-9 units to staff all three shifts.

Two-year-old Luky is one of the three dogs.

"So far, it's pretty cool; I enjoy it every day," said Luky's partner, Patrolman Cody Garrett. He explained that Luky and one other dog named Ragnar were anonymously donated to the department.



Patrolman Cody Garrett working with Luky. (KTEN)

Certified K-9 instructor Capt. Keith Ingle recently donated and trained one other dog, named Boss.

"Our goal was to have one on each shift," Ingle said.

Officers said someone called the department wanting to fill a need. Thanks to the donor, the department has all three shifts staffed by K-9s.

"We went all over Oklahoma to vendors looking," Ingle said. "We drove to San Antonio, looked at some dogs that were great dogs, and we wound up in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the Little Rock K-9 Academy, and we found two dogs there that suited our purposes. And those are the dogs that our anonymous donor purchased."



Ardmore's new K-9 police team. (Ardmore PD)

Garrett said Luky and the other new dogs are highly trained.

"As far as narcotics, he can sniff them out of vehicles, buildings ... he can track... he was certified up to a thousand yards, but obviously, if he can do a thousand he can do more," Garrett said. "If the suspect starts fighting, then automatically he jumps up and goes in for a bite."

Garett said Luky and the others have been part of the team for two weeks. Luky has already found marijuana on one person; his handler said no arrests were made, but a citation was given to that person.