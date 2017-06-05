Free summer nutrition program for Denison students

DENISON, TX -- There's no need to be young and hungry; the Denison Independent School District Food Service launched a new, expanded summer feeding program on Monday.

The district will be serving free food for pick-up or drop-off in some locations to keep kids happy and healthy throughout summer break.

The district will have breakfast and lunch meals available. Food is also being served at three schools: Mayes Elementary, McDaniel Intermediate and Denison High.

And something new: The lunch drop-off service will delivered by a school bus.

For more information, call the Food Service office at 903-462-7047.