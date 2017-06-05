Walt Zwirko is the digital content producer at KTEN, managing what you see here at KTEN.com and on our social media outlets.

Walt's experience with all things online dates back to 1995, when he founded WFAA.com, which became one of the leading news and information destinations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Walt continued to be an integral part of that organization until retiring in April 2016.

The Butler University graduate started as a reporter-photographer at WLWI in Indianapolis in 1975 -- when stories were shot on film! He went on to produce daily television newscasts at WLWI (later WTHR); KUTV in Salt Lake City; KDFW in Dallas; and then spent nearly 32 years at WFAA.

Walt produced top-rated newscasts at WFAA and managed the station's newsroom computer network. He has extensive experience covering breaking news events, from national political conventions to tornadoes. Highlights include a long stint at the 1993 Branch Davidian siege near Waco, Texas, and the emotional 1986 well rescue of baby Jessica McClure in Midland.

For more than 15 years, Walt hosted and produced the weekly Computer Corner technology news segment on WFAA.

Honors include a Lone Star Emmy for breaking news coverage online; two Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for WFAA.com; and Indiana Newsfilm Photographer of the Year from the Indiana News Photographers Association.

Walt lives in Pilot Point, Texas, on the southern edge of KTEN's broad Texoma coverage area. You can reach him at wzwirko@kten.com.