Where does a broadcaster with a 28-year track record and a pickup truck full of AP awards hang his hat?

Answer: Home.

Veteran journalist Bob Brackeen is proud to be back in a part of Texas where he was raised. A Paris native, Bob, his wife Brigtette, and German Shepherd Oso are proud to call Texoma home.

Bob would love to hear from friends old and new on story ideas they'd like to see on KTEN News.

You can reach him at: bbrackeen@kten.com.