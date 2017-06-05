Illegal immigrant sentenced on child sex charge in Grayson County

SHERMAN, TX -- A man living in the U.S. illegally is headed to prison after pleading guilty to online criminal solicitation of a minor.

Carlos Colocho-Perez, 27, was arrested in October 2016 after an undercover operation where a Sherman police officer posed as an underage girl.

"Sherman Police Department placed an ad on Backpage," said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Brett Smith. "Mr. Perez responded to that ad in course of text messages between Mr. Perez and the Sherman Police Department undercover officer."

The undercover officer asked Colocho-Perez how long he wanted to see her; Perez replied, "30 minutes," and that he'd pay $100.

An arrangement was made to meet at the LaQuinta Inn in Sherman.

"When the officer opened the door, Mr. Perez reached through and grabbed her inappropriately," Smith said.

At that point, police moved in as Colocho-Perez fled on foot.

He didn't get very far.

Grayson County prosecutors said they want to send a message that sex crimes against children is something they won't tolerate.

"There are children that are underage; being used for prostitution; children underage that are being exploited out there, and it's an important crime for us to deter," Smith said.

Colocho-Perez will be eligible for parole after two-and-a-half years, at which time he faces deportation.