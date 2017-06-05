Convenience vs. privacy: What your apps know about you

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
SHERMAN, TX -- The facility, on FM 1417 just west of U.S. 75, will create 350 construction jobs over the next five years and can support more than 150 ongoing jobs.More >>
Some apps collect and store more information about you than you might realize, including your name, home address and e-mail address.More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.More >>
DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts.More >>
CALERA, OK -- Calera police said Larry Paul Webb was walking across the highway when a couple leaving the casino struck him.More >>
ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said two vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a Ford four-door pulled beside a Dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely.More >>
GETTING FIT: Dieting can be difficult - here are some tips and tricks to make it easier!More >>
SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17, was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.More >>
