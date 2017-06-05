Convenience vs. privacy: What your apps know about you - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Convenience vs. privacy: What your apps know about you

Typically, when using your phone to buy things, you need to use an app -- either from a bank, a credit card, or a third party like PayPal.

But according to the Consumer Federation of America, some apps store more information about you than you might realize, including your name, home address and e-mail address.

In addition to keeping records of your calls and texts, apps may also have access to your personal contact list, your calendar,  and the websites you visit.

Apps can even track where you shop, what you buy, and how much you spend.

And some apps may share your info with other companies.

But there are simple steps to keep private information safe:

  • Lock your phone when you're not using it.
  • Read an app's privacy policy and understand who gets what information.
  • Be careful when using public Wi-Fi because hackers and scammers can potentially gain access to your sensitive banking information.

Next time you think about paying by phone, also remember to protect yourself.

