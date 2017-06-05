Data center will bring jobs to Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Data center will bring jobs to Sherman

By Au'Janae Roberts, KTEN News
SHERMAN, TX -- More than 350 new jobs are on the way in Texoma. The Sherman Economic Development Corporation says a new data center campus will facilitate all those paychecks.

The Cassini Gateway I Data Center at Progress Park I will have more than a million square feet of potential floor space available. Data centers are used by major corporations like Apple to store and share information.

The Sherman facility, on FM 1417 just west of U.S. 75, will create 350 construction jobs over the next five years and can support more than 150 ongoing jobs in engineering and technology.

"We have a shovel-ready site for [developers], and so looking around the country, we were high up on their list from the get-go," Sherman Mayor David Plyler said. "We're really excited that we're able to sign the deal and make it happen."

The data center deal will officially be closed withing six months.

Progress Park is a 3,300 acre master-planned industrial park that is designed to support a variety of businesses.

