Former Southeastern coach to take over at Durant

DURANT, OK. -- The Durant Lions have a new football coach and it's a familiar face.

On Monday, Durant ISD named Ray Richards as the team's new football coach.

In 2015, Richards joined the Lions staff as a defensive coordinator. Before he joined the Lions, he was the head coach at Southeastern for 9 seasons.

Richards had also serves as defensive coordinator for Southeastern from 1989-98. During this time, Richards boasted one of the best defenses in NAIA football.