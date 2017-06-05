Two injured in Bryan County crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two injured in Bryan County crash

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
Courtesy Brian Stone Courtesy Brian Stone

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

It happened on Highway 48 just south of Kinefic, Oklahoma.

Troopers said a car headed south drifted into the center lane and hit the back end of a truck headed in the opposite direction.

Both the driver and passenger in the car were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals. We're told the driver was from the Wapanucka area and the passenger was from Durant. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The semi driver wasn't hurt.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

