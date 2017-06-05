Dallas police: Suspicious package is 'harmless' - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Dallas police: Suspicious package is 'harmless'

Posted: Updated:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect
Dallas PD Dallas PD

DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts.

It was more than two hours before an all-clear was given.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that employees were asked to "move to a safe location in the facility" after a suspicious package was found near the north entrance of the building around 9:30 a.m.

The department said several streets in the area were closed to traffic.

"We are asking that anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved and made safe," a Dallas police tweet said.

KXAS-TV reported that the bomb squad was investigating the contents of the package.

It was nearly noon before Dallas police gave the all-clear, explaining that a hazardous materials unit had removed the package and found it to be harmless.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Two injured in Bryan County crash

    Two injured in Bryan County crash

    Courtesy Brian StoneCourtesy Brian Stone

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. 

    More >>

    BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. 

    More >>

  • Dallas police: Suspicious package is 'harmless'

    Dallas police: Suspicious package is 'harmless'

    Dallas PDDallas PD

    DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts. 

    More >>

    DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts. 

    More >>

  • Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>

    CALERA, OK -- Calera police said Larry Paul Webb was walking across the highway when a couple leaving the casino struck him.

    More >>
    •   