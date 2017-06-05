Dallas police: Suspicious package is 'harmless'

DALLAS -- Personnel were on alert at Dallas police headquarters Monday morning as a suspicious package raised concerns and the bomb squad was called in, according to media accounts.

It was more than two hours before an all-clear was given.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that employees were asked to "move to a safe location in the facility" after a suspicious package was found near the north entrance of the building around 9:30 a.m.

The department said several streets in the area were closed to traffic.

"We are asking that anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved and made safe," a Dallas police tweet said.

KXAS-TV reported that the bomb squad was investigating the contents of the package.

It was nearly noon before Dallas police gave the all-clear, explaining that a hazardous materials unit had removed the package and found it to be harmless.