Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Law enforcement authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.More >>
GETTING FIT: Dieting can be difficult - here are some tips and tricks to make it easier!More >>
SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17, was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.More >>
ADA, OK -- Witnesses said the father of two infants was holding them under water in a bathtub when he was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada Friday afternoon..More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Saturday is graduation day for seniors at Sherman High School, and here's something pretty amazing: More than half the graduating class earned scholarships totaling nearly $4 million.More >>
