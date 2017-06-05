Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting

By Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Multiple people are dead after a shooting inside a business in an industrial park on Monday. Authorities converged on the area and announced that the situation has been contained.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details "as soon as info is accurate," his office announced.

The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

The story has been edited to correct spelling of last name of sheriff to Demings, not Demmings.

