GETTING FIT: Diet tips and tricks

ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- Troopers said two vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a Ford four-door pulled beside a Dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely.More >>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset. She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.More >>
GETTING FIT: Dieting can be difficult - here are some tips and tricks to make it easier!More >>
SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17, was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.More >>
ADA, OK -- Witnesses said the father of two infants was holding them under water in a bathtub when he was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada Friday afternoon..More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Saturday is graduation day for seniors at Sherman High School, and here's something pretty amazing: More than half the graduating class earned scholarships totaling nearly $4 million.More >>
