This Week In Texoma Sports

This week was a huge one in Texoma sports on the baseball and softball diamonds.

Bells High School Softball made their first ever appearance in a state tournament count.

The Lady Panthers went 2-0 in their first trip to Austin.

The comeback kids of Austin were down to their final out before a 5-run seventh inning gave the win and the state title.

On the baseball side of things, Whitesboro swept a regional finals series against Beckville to reach their first state tournament.

They will take on Nacodoches Central Heights at 4:00 PM on Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.