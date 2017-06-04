Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

Posted:

CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.

    

It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him

Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.

   

No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    Man flown to hospital after truck purposely crashes into him

    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>
    ATOKA COUNTY, OK- Troopers say an Antlers man was flown to a hospital after being hit by another vehicle on purpose.    It happened Saturday night around 11 on State Highway 3, southeast of Lane in Atoka County. Troopers say both vehicles were heading east on Highway 3 when a ford four door pulled beside a dodge pickup, then swerved into the side of truck purposely. Both vehicles ran off the road. The pickup overturning a number of times. The driver of the pickup was...More >>

  • Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>
    CALERA, OK- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 69/75 in Calera.      It happened around 1:30 Sunday morning. Calera Police say Larry Paul Webb was walking across the road when a couple leaving the casino struck him Webb was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Webb was wearing all black clothing and that the drivers couldn't see him.     No alcohol or foul play is believed to be involved. More >>

  • Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction? The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th. Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com  More >>
    •   