Bryan County man hit and killed walking across Highway 69/75

SHERMAN TX -- Chaze Dugger, 17, was arrested Friday by Sherman police after they found him with a stolen wallet. Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they identified as Dugger.More >>
ADA, OK -- Witnesses said the father of two infants was holding them under water in a bathtub when he was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada Friday afternoon..More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Saturday is graduation day for seniors at Sherman High School, and here's something pretty amazing: More than half the graduating class earned scholarships totaling nearly $4 million.More >>
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Jason Day, the Pushmataha County deputy who was fired after allegedly "fabricating" a story about an April 26 pursuit and gunfight,More >>
SOPER, OK -- Soper Mayor Randy Springfield said someone pushed an air conditioner through a bedroom window and made their way into his residence.More >>
