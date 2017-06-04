Sherman Downtown Escape Rooms post summer hours

SHERMAN, TX- If you're looking for something fun do this summer, have you checked out Sherman's newest downtown attraction?

The Downtown Sherman Escape Rooms have posted their new summer hours. Those new hours begin Thursday June 8th.

Beginning Thursday, you can book a spot Thursday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday's they're open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book you spot just visit their website at downtownescaperooms.com