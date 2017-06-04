Denison man from England shows support for London

DENISON,TEXAS-- A Denison man from England is showing his support for London Sunday after seven people died and 48 were injured in Saturday night’s terrorist attack.

With the Union Jack sitting outside of his yard, Jack Pugh is standing in solidarity with the people of London.

In the wake of a catastrophic terror attack leaving 7 people dead and 48 injured. A white van plowed into pedestrians on the London Bridge before three men went on a stabbing rampage in Borough Market.

"It’s really quite scary I mean this is the third one. It's insane,” said Pugh who’s from England.

Pugh is from Nuneaton, a small town just a little more than two hours away from London and he says several of his friends were in the city when the attack happened.

"They were checking in to show that they were safe which is great, but you can't help but think of everyone that was affected and it's not just the people that were directly attacked it's also their family and their friends,” he said.

According to recent reports, police fired 50 rounds killing the three attackers; a startling reality for Pugh.

"In England it's something you just don’t see. So, I’m seeing videos and pictures posted of police walking around with guns and it makes you nervous,” Pugh told us.

With plans to visit London in August with his girlfriend, Pugh says they’ll be taking greater precautions.

"We're just praying that the police and the army keep doing a great job,” he said.