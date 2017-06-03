Sherman teen arrested second time for car burglary - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman teen arrested second time for car burglary

SHERMAN TX- A Sherman teen busted for burglarizing cars was caught a second time in two weeks.

 17 year old Chaze Dugger was arrested Friday by Sherman Police after they found a stolen wallet on his person.

Officers spotted a man walking along Texoma Parkway who they later found out to be Dugger. Officers later found a wallet not belonging to Dugger and found the owner who said his car was broken into.

Dugger was arrested about two weeks ago after surveillance video catches who police say was Dugger breaking into multiple cars. Dugger is facing charges of burglary of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of an illegal weapon.

