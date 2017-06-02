Man allegedly attempting to drown babies shot by Ada neighbor

ADA, OK -- A man who was allegedly holding two babies under water in a bathtub was shot and killed by a neighbor in Ada Friday afternoon.

The man who was killed was said to have been holding a knife on the mother of the children as she struggled to save their lives.

City of Ada spokesperson Lisa Bratcher said this case is still under investigation and no names have been released.

It all happened just after 12:30 in the 1800 block of 6th Street.

We're told that a 12-year-old ran to a neighbor's house to get help after seeing the babies and woman in danger. That neighbor grabbed a revolver, and when he saw the man holding the babies under water, he fired two shots, killing the suspect.

We don't have conditions on the babies other than they were three months old.

Their mother was not injured.