Sherman seniors cash in with scholarships

SHERMAN, TX -- Saturday is graduation day for seniors at Sherman High School, and here's something pretty amazing: More than half the graduating class earned scholarships totaling nearly $4 million.

According to the school's counselor, the seniors were awarded the scholarships from various colleges and organizations.

Sherman High salutatorian Jordan Dick won five scholarships and was awarded more than $200,000.

"It's a huge weight off my shoulders," he said. "It's helping my parents out, because I probably would've just gone to a smaller college. But because of all the scholarships, it allows me to go to a larger university."

Students were presented with the scholarships during a recent awards ceremony.



Sherman High School graduation practice. (KTEN)