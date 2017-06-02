Choctaw County burglars target city official's guns

SOPER, OK -- The mayor of a Texoma town came back from vacation to find his home had been hit by bandits.

The bold burglars invaded the Choctaw County home of Soper Mayor Randy Springfield. He said someone pushed an air conditioner through the bedroom window and made their way into the residence.

Springfield said the burglars got away with eight guns, ranging from rifles to a pistol. He said the weapons were more than just stolen goods.

"They were memories of our father, and it just feels like the robber has taken away memories from us," the mayor said. "It's just heartbreaking and saddening to know that they can come into someone's home and steal something that's sentimental."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office.