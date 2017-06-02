Charges filed against Pushmataha County deputy

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Jason Day, the Pushmataha County deputy who was fired after allegedly "fabricating" a story about an April 26 pursuit and gunfight,

Day faces three misdemeanor charges, including False Reporting of a Crime, Obstructing an Officer, and Malicious Injury to Property.

The warrant was issued in neighboring McCurtain County, where the "gunfight" occurred. The Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office released a series of photographs showing bullet holes in Day's vehicle.



Photo: Pushmataha County Sheriff

Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock apologized to citizens after the incident was revealed and said the matter was referred to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Bond for Day was set at $2,500.