Trump's tweeted typo becoming vanity license plates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The Maine Department of Motor Vehicles confirms someone claimed COVFEFE for a personalized license plate just hours after the Republican president's now-infamous tweet at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Local media report it's also happening in other states, including Nebraska and North Carolina.

The word took social media by storm after the president tweeted about "constant negative press covfefe." Trump later poked fun at it, saying, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"

Whoever claimed the Maine plate remains just as much a mystery as the word itself.

Twitter user Joe Blanchette tweeted a photo suggesting he was the lucky motorist. But he says he balked at the last minute out of fear of "plate regret."

In Texas, a quick check of the MyPlates.com website on Friday indicates that the mystery word is "not available" for a vanity license plate.

A spokesman for the Special Plate Section of the Oklahoma Tax Commission told KTEN the agency wouldn't know until sometime next month whether anyone had applied for a COVFEFE tag.

KTEN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.