Pickles and Pottery summer camp for kids - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pickles and Pottery summer camp for kids

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- Betty Pickle of Pickles and Pottery is planning a summer camp for kids.

Pickles and Pottery does two-day pottery camps for kids every summer for ages 7+. 

Kids get to paint pottery, work with clay, mosaics and glass fusing. 

Pickles and Pottery is primarily a walk-in studio in Sherman that's open to the public, five days a week. 

For more information or to sign up for a camp, you can go to picklesandpottery.com. 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.