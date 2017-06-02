Pickles and Pottery summer camp for kids

SHERMAN, TX -- Betty Pickle of Pickles and Pottery is planning a summer camp for kids.

Pickles and Pottery does two-day pottery camps for kids every summer for ages 7+.

Kids get to paint pottery, work with clay, mosaics and glass fusing.

Pickles and Pottery is primarily a walk-in studio in Sherman that's open to the public, five days a week.

For more information or to sign up for a camp, you can go to picklesandpottery.com.