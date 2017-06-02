DENISON, TX -- The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10.

Tee time is 11 a.m., and the fish fry and auction begin later that afternoon at 5 p.m.

The organization will be escorting, via motorcycles, a group of combat veterans from the Sherman Academy Sports store parking lot to the local game warden's office to get their fishing license and kick off a 4 day retreat that includes fishing, a golf tournament at the Denison country club, and ending with a fish fry on Sunday.

According to the organization, this event really helps local combat vets break out of their shells by getting them together to talk about their experiences and have some much needed fun.

For more information, find Combat Warriors on Facebook.