DENISON, TX -- The 2nd annual Combat Warriors golf and fish fry is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. Tee time is 11 a.m., and the fish fry and auction begin later that afternoon at 5 p.m.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman woman is behind bars after police say an argument ended in bloody violence. Police say the incident happened just outside VFW Post 2772.More >>
DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.More >>
A North Texas police officer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his wife accused him of stabbing her in the stomach on date night.More >>
A third person has now died as the result of vehicle accidents in Pontotoc and Garvin counties earlier this week.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are on the hunt for suspects after a burglary at the home of the Sherman Bearcats.More >>
DURANT, OK -- "Everybody knows how tough it is to pay for college... especially if you're going into the teaching profession," said Jon Hazell, a science teacher at Durant High School.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The legislation maintains common education funding at current levels and prevents the closings of hospitals and nursing homes for the fiscal year 2017-2018. Lawmakers also approved adding a $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- First responders said the roof of the Builders FirstSource Sherman Truss facility was on fire, and additional firefighting units were called to help.More >>
ANTLERS, OK -- Just before noon Wednesday, city workers at an excavation site accidentally severed a pipeline.More >>
