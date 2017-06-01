McKinney officer accused of stabbing wife on date night - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

McKinney officer accused of stabbing wife on date night

By Associated Press
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- A North Texas police officer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his wife accused him of stabbing her in the stomach on date night.

Sgt. Audrey Lee Palmer is a 21-year veteran of the McKinney Police Department. He's free on $50,000 bond after his arrest early Thursday.

An arrest affidavit says he and his wife were having a date night when a text message arrived on Palmer's cellphone from a telephone number unfamiliar to his wife. When his wife called the number, a woman answered by saying, "Hey, babe."

Palmer and his wife had begun to argue when, according to the affidavit, his wife picked up a steak knife in the kitchen "out of anger." A struggle ensued for the knife and wife was wounded.

