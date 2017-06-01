Bells wins 2017 2A State Softball Championship

AUSTIN, TX. -- Down to their final out, the Bells Lady Panthers made history.

Bells beat Shiner 7-6 in the 2A State Softball Championship game on Thursday, clinching the first in school history and the first of its type for

Grayson County.

Facing two outs in the 7th inning Freshman Bella Smith hit a two-run home run giving the Lady Panthers a 7-5 lead.

The run to gold begins before Smith stepped up to the plate, though. Facing a 5-3 deficit, another freshman, Cheyenne Floyd, came up with a big hit. Floyd hit a ball to deep left center that brought in two Lady Panthers to tie the game at 5.

Floyd was named the 2A MVP for her performance at the plate and on the mound.