Sherman woman stabbed outside of local club

SHERMAN, TX-- A Sherman woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed someone during an argument.

Police say it happened at the 1700 block of Baker Road in Sherman just outside VFW Post 2772.

Police tell us the fight broke out between two women last night. They say the suspect 42-year-old Diameta Hagood got into an argument with the victim over a personal matter.

According to police, the victim had several cuts around her face and head.

“I don't think people realized that she had a knife in her hand. When some of the patrons there went to break it up they realized that she had been cut and there was a substantial amount of blood,” said Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches.

Hagood was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked in the Grayson County Jail.