Vandals ransack Sherman High stadium

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are on the hunt for suspects after a burglary at the home of the Sherman Bearcats.

Investigators say maintenance workers found two concession stands at Bearcat Stadium were broken into and ransacked. The thieves tried to break open the registers, they kicked over cups and threw candy all over the place.

Police say they are accustomed to seeing an increase in juvenile vandalism during the summer months when kids are out of school.

"As far as all they messed up, I don't know how much product was ruined; I don't know if they figured if anything was taken yet, but they basically made a mess inside there," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact the Sherman Police Department.