Pet of the Week

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman police are on the hunt for suspects after a burglary at the home of the Sherman Bearcats.More >>
DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.More >>
DURANT, OK -- "Everybody knows how tough it is to pay for college... especially if you're going into the teaching profession," said Jon Hazell, a science teacher at Durant High School.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The legislation maintains common education funding at current levels and prevents the closings of hospitals and nursing homes for the fiscal year 2017-2018. Lawmakers also approved adding a $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- First responders said the roof of the Builders FirstSource Sherman Truss facility was on fire, and additional firefighting units were called to help.More >>
ANTLERS, OK -- Just before noon Wednesday, city workers at an excavation site accidentally severed a pipeline.More >>
A 19-year-old woman in Garvin County was killed and a 37-year-old man died in Pontotoc County. Troopers said neither person had been wearing a set belt.More >>
Three men have been found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
The owner of a Texas car dealership where a shootout left three men dead says two of the men initially represented themselves as federal agents but may have been bounty hunters.More >>
Wednesday's trio of small tremors follows three earthquakes recorded Tuesday in the same general area.More >>
DENISON -- Do you have a knack for making music but no way to practice? The City of Denison has a solution: A brand-new rock music lab at the public library.More >>
