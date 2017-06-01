Pet of the Week

ARDMORE, OK -- This little guy's name is BoBo.

He's a 7 year old short haired tabby.

His owner could no longer care for him.

They say he's very sweet, loving and calm and that he loves older people but that he may not be the best fit for a household with children.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Ardmore Animal Shelter at (580)223-7070, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. in Ardmore.