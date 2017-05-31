Bells beats Archer City, reaches title game

AUSTIN, TX. -- The Bells lady Panthers are one win away from claiming the 2A state softball championship.

Bella Smith hit a solo home run in the 5th inning to extend the lead to 2, and that was all freshman pitcher Cheyenne Floyd would need as Bells gets the 3-1 win.

The Lady Panthers will now face 2-time defending champ Shiner in the state championship game Thursday at 3 pm.

KTEN will be at the game and provide updates on Facebook, Twitter and on KTEN at 6 and 10.