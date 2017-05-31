Durant educator pays it forward

DURANT, OK -- Four students will be getting help with college tuition when they're awarded with a scholarship at the Durant Magnolia Festival on Friday.

"Everybody knows how tough it is to pay for college... especially if you're going into the teaching profession," said Jon Hazell, a science teacher at Durant High School. "You don't need a lot of debt on the table when you get out of college, because it's going to be harder to pay it off."

So after Hazell was chosen as the 2017 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, he wondered how he could use the $5,000 he received with the award. Hazell decided to develop a scholarship for kids who want to go into education.

And rather than make it a one-time thing, he wanted to use that money to seed an endowment.

Janet Reed, the executive director of the Durant-area Chamber of Commerce, put Hazell in touch with the Magnolia Festival Committee.

"With Jon's generosity in coming to us, it allowed us to go ahead and grow our scholarship," Reed said.

"Immediately after we talked about it -- it didn't take any time at all -- they said, 'Yes, we are thrilled to do this,'" Hazell said.

The scholarship will be awarded to four students who will be attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

"I know all four of them personally, and they are going to be fantastic teachers," Hazell said. "They're awesome young people… they're awesome students."

Reed praised Hazell's generosity, saying the scholarship fund will have multiple benefits.

'It encourages people to go ahead with their education, but yet, it also maybe will help them stay in the community as they leave their college career," she said.

The Magnolia Festival scholarships will be presented to the four recipients Friday at 6 p.m.