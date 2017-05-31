Governor signs $6.8 billion Oklahoma budget

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed the $6.8 billion budget bill -- Senate Bill 860 -- into law on Wednesday.

The state is currently facing a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

The legislation maintains common education funding at current levels and prevents the closings of hospitals and nursing homes for the fiscal year 2017-2018.

Lawmakers also approved adding a $1.50 fee on a pack of cigarettes.