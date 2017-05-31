Fire at Sherman-area lumber yard

SOUTHMAYD, TX -- Fire broke out at a lumber yard west of Sherman on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information associated with the address, the incident happened at the Builders FirstSource Sherman Truss facility at 200 Cody Lane in the Southmayd city limits.

First responders said a building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Sherman firefighters were getting help from Southmayd, the airport, Sadler and Whitesboro.

According to initial reports, the company had a roll call in the parking lot and all employees were believed to have escaped safely. Workers were asked to move their cars to make room for firefighting equipment.

Employees told KTEN that roofers were working at the building when the fire broke out.

There was some concern for oil barrels on the property that may be exposed to heat and flames.

The company's Web site says wooden trusses used in construction are produced at the plant, which is at the northwest corner of the intersection of State Highways 289 and 56.

Aerial view of the Builders FirstSource facility in Southmayd from the company's Web site: