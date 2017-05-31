Water service restored in Antlers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
SHERMAN, TX -- First responders said the roof of the Builders FirstSource Sherman Truss facility was on fire, and additional firefighting units were called to help.More >>
ANTLERS, OK -- All residents, schools and businesses in the Pushmataha County seat are without water until further notice.More >>
A 19-year-old woman in Garvin County was killed and a 37-year-old man died in Pontotoc County. Troopers said neither person had been wearing a set belt.More >>
Three men have been found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Wednesday's trio of small tremors follows three earthquakes recorded Tuesday in the same general area.More >>
DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.More >>
DENISON -- Do you have a knack for making music but no way to practice? The City of Denison has a solution: A brand-new rock music lab at the public library.More >>
What changes are ahead for motorists in Grayson County? We're not talking about next week, or even next year -- but rather a "big picture" view that goes all the way out to 2050.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden was found in Los Angeles after the U.S. Marshal's Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City received a tip.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle -- and even threaten gun violence.More >>
