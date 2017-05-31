Water service restored in Antlers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Water service restored in Antlers

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography

ANTLERS, OK -- Water has been restored to residents, schools and businesses in the Pushmataha County seat.

Just before noon Wednesday, city workers at an excavation site accidentally severed a pipeline, shutting down service.

Repairs were made quickly and the water was flowing again before 4 p.m.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.