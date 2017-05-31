Two dead in Texoma vehicle crashes - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two dead in Texoma vehicle crashes

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Two people died in vehicle accidents in Pontotoc and Garvin counties overnight.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reports the first one happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about one mile west of Ada. Investigators said a car driven by 70-year-old Stanley Moore of Checotah pulled out in front of a pickup truck on State Highway 3W.

Moore survived the impact, but the pickup truck rolled, and all four occupants were ejected.

A passenger, 19-year-old Summer Butler of Ada, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women and a six-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries. DPS said no one in the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers in Garvin County said the second crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after a pickup truck went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Highways 76 and 29 about 6.5 miles west of Elmore City.

The truck, driven by a man identified as 37-year-old Cory Carlile of Leon, struck a road sign and then crashed into an embankment. Carlile, who was not wearing a seat belt, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it appeared that Carlile had been inebriated.

