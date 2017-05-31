Two dead in Texoma vehicle crashes

Two people died in vehicle accidents in Pontotoc and Garvin counties overnight.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reports the first one happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about one mile west of Ada. Investigators said a car driven by 70-year-old Stanley Moore of Checotah pulled out in front of a pickup truck on State Highway 3W.

Moore survived the impact, but the pickup truck rolled, and all four occupants were ejected.

A passenger, 19-year-old Summer Butler of Ada, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women and a six-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries. DPS said no one in the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers in Garvin County said the second crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after a pickup truck went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Highways 76 and 29 about 6.5 miles west of Elmore City.

The truck, driven by a man identified as 37-year-old Cory Carlile of Leon, struck a road sign and then crashed into an embankment. Carlile, who was not wearing a seat belt, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it appeared that Carlile had been inebriated.