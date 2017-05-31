Three dead in gunfire at Greenville car dealer - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Three dead in gunfire at Greenville car dealer

By Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) -- The owner of a Texas car dealership where a shootout left three men dead says two of the men initially represented themselves as federal agents but may have been bounty hunters.

Police say gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at a Nissan dealership in Greenville, a city about 45 miles southeast of Sherman. Arriving officers found the three men dead.

Dealership owner Rick Ford says the first two men to arrive waited several hours for the third man to show up. Ford says gunfight erupted when the first two men tried to apprehend the third man, as horrified employees and customers ducked for cover.

Nobody else was hurt in the shootings. No identities have been released.

