Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 80, wounds scores

Wednesday's trio of small tremors follows three earthquakes recorded Tuesday in the same general area.More >>
DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.More >>
DENISON -- Do you have a knack for making music but no way to practice? The City of Denison has a solution: A brand-new rock music lab at the public library.More >>
What changes are ahead for motorists in Grayson County? We're not talking about next week, or even next year -- but rather a "big picture" view that goes all the way out to 2050.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden was found in Los Angeles after the U.S. Marshal's Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City received a tip.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle -- and even threaten gun violence.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Despite lots of tender loving care, paramedics shared the bad news that Gooch passed away on Sunday.More >>
The two biggest cities on the Texas side of Texoma paid special tribute Monday to America's veterans.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A body was located in a wooded area in Choctaw County on Monday, ending the week-long search for a missing man.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK. -- Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department said the victim was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to take a swim in Longmire Lake.More >>
