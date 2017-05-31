Two days, six earthquakes in northern Oklahoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two days, six earthquakes in northern Oklahoma

By Associated Press

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) -- Several small earthquakes have struck northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded three quakes early Wednesday. The agency says a pair of earthquakes - with preliminary magnitudes of 2.9 and 3.0 - struck Perry, about 60 miles north of Oklahoma City. A 3.4 magnitude temblor hit Pawnee, about 75 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

There are no reports of damage or injuries. On Tuesday, three earthquakes were also recorded in the Perry area.

Pawnee is the site of Oklahoma's strongest earthquake on record - a 5.8 magnitude quake that hit last September and caused extensive damage.

