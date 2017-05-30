Lady Panthers head to Austin, State tournament

It's starting to become real for the Bells Lady Panthers softball team as they hit the road for Austin and the first state softball tournament appearance in the school's history.

After a huge victory and 3 long days of waiting, the team finally boarded the bus on Tuesday. But not before getting sent off with good luck from the entire bells community. Friends, family, cheerleaders and members of the local police and fire departments were there to wish them Good luck.

Bells faces Archer City on Wednesday for a trip to the state championship game