Magnolia Festival has something for everyone

DURANT, OK -- A carnival, art exhibition,vendors, and great food await visitors to the 2017 Magnolia Festival at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.

The fun starts Wednesday evening when the carnival opens at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, vendor booths welcome visitors starting at 4 p.m. Other featured attractions include a car show, a dog show, and a fireworks display. KTEN will also be broadcasting live from the Festival at 5 and 6 p.m.; come out and see us!

Friday's schedule starts at 10 a.m., with an art exhibition, shows at the Magnolia Theatre, the Choctaw Princess Pageant and live music.

A bike tour, a fun run and a farmers market are off-site activities on Saturday, with a full schedule at the Choctaw Event Center through Saturday night.

LINK: Magnolia Festival website