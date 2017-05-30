Grab your library card and make some music in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grab your library card and make some music in Denison

By Michelle Choi, KTEN News
DENISON -- Do you have a knack for making music but no way to practice?

The City of Denison has a solution: A brand-new rock music lab at the public library.

Visitors have a variety of instruments to play, including keyboards; acoustic and electric guitars; and even drums. Denison Public Library director Kimberly Bowen said the room isn't soundproof, so headphones are required to keep from disturbing other patrons.

"What we wanted to do was offer a service that was available to anybody, no matter what economic bracket they're in," Bowen said.

Denison library music lab

Local businesses were... instrumental... in bringing the year-long project to life. Denison's Bent Leaf Productions donated some of the instruments, and Briscoe Homes helped decorate the room.

It's a library, so you can even check out music-related books. But this isn't your father's library.

"They're no longer that quiet environment where people come to sit quietly and research, or just read a book," Bowen said. "They're now an active, hands-on learning environment."

