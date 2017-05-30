Developing a blueprint for Grayson County transportation

What changes are ahead for motorists in Grayson County?

We're not talking about next week, or even next year -- but rather a "big picture" view that goes all the way out to 2050.

The Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization is working on the Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan right now. On Wednesday, the group plans to interview four consulting firms that want to help plot the future of roads and highways in the region.

Two big projects that could be part of any final plan include improvements to U.S. 75 and creating a Grayson County toll road.

The MPO board plans to finalize its selection of a consulting firm in June. It's likely to be several more months before we get more specific information about what Texoma drivers can look forward to.