UIL Baseball/Softball schedules 5/31-6/2

Still two local teams still alive and fighting to continue making school history. Here is the schedule for this week:
State softball tournament -
Bells
Archer city Wednesday, May 31 at 12 pm
Red and Charline McCombs Field, The University of Texas at Austin
Baseball regional finals-
Whitesboro
Beckville
Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 6 pm. Game 2: Friday, June 2 at 5 pm (Game 3 to follow)
All games at Rockwall-Heath High School.
