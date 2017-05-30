Snow Pictures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden was found in Los Angeles after the U.S. Marshal's Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City received a tip.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden was found in Los Angeles after the U.S. Marshal's Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City received a tip.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle -- and even threaten gun violence.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House on Monday, prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle -- and even threaten gun violence.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Despite lots of tender loving care, paramedics shared the bad news that Gooch passed away on Sunday.More >>
DURANT, OK -- Despite lots of tender loving care, paramedics shared the bad news that Gooch passed away on Sunday.More >>
The two biggest cities on the Texas side of Texoma paid special tribute Monday to America's veterans.More >>
The two biggest cities on the Texas side of Texoma paid special tribute Monday to America's veterans.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A body was located in a wooded area in Choctaw County on Monday, ending the week-long search for a missing man.More >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A body was located in a wooded area in Choctaw County on Monday, ending the week-long search for a missing man.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK. -- Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department said the victim was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to take a swim in Longmire Lake.More >>
GARVIN COUNTY, OK. -- Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department said the victim was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to take a swim in Longmire Lake.More >>
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) -- State officials are urging caution when Oklahomans visit waterways in eastern Oklahoma during the Memorial Day holiday.More >>
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) -- State officials are urging caution when Oklahomans visit waterways in eastern Oklahoma during the Memorial Day holiday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- While it's usually a festive holiday, for many, Memorial Day weekend is about pausing to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. On Monday, Denison will honor those who died in military service, and those who are still serving, with a parade.More >>
DENISON, TX -- While it's usually a festive holiday, for many, Memorial Day weekend is about pausing to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. On Monday, Denison will honor those who died in military service, and those who are still serving, with a parade.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Davis police Chief Danny Cooper said Turner Falls Park was closed for a while Sunday afternoon after high water flooded parts of the popular Texoma recreational facility.More >>
DAVIS, OK -- Davis police Chief Danny Cooper said Turner Falls Park was closed for a while Sunday afternoon after high water flooded parts of the popular Texoma recreational facility.More >>
SHERMAN, TX— A controversial bill that would regulate Texas craft breweries is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and Texoma brewers are pushing for a veto.More >>
SHERMAN, TX— A controversial bill that would regulate Texas craft breweries is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and Texoma brewers are pushing for a veto.More >>