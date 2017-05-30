Escaped Oklahoma inmate nabbed in California - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Escaped Oklahoma inmate nabbed in California

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an escape from a state prison has been recaptured in California.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that 27-year-old Rhodrick Walden was found in Los Angeles after the U.S. Marshal's Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City received a tip regarding his location.

Details of the arrest were not released.

The DOC said previously that Walden was an inmate at the medium security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester when he apparently walked away from a work crew last Wednesday.

Online records show Walden was serving three year sentences for drug-related convictions in Oklahoma County. The department says Walden will now face an additional charge related to his escape.

