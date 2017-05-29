Grayson County man arrested after standoff

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- Bond has been set at $2 million for a man who authorities say pointed a gun at a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on Friday.

That provocation prompted a standoff at a residence just outside Howe.

Gary Wrede, 63, was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, harassment, and making terroristic threats.

Grayson County deputies said they were trying to get Wrede to come out of a house in the 900 block of Bennett Road. A Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said the impasse developed after deputies made a welfare check on him Wrede allegedly pointed a gun at a helicopter.

He finally surrendered about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Online court records show Wrede is being held at the Grayson County Jail.