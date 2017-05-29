Bryan County EMS dog dies from hit-and-run injuries

DURANT, OK -- The Bryan County EMS mascot has died after being run over by a truck earlier this month.

Eight years ago, a stray dog was taken in by the department. He got the nickname "Gooch" and was beloved by the paramedic staff.

But on May 15, the driver of a truck hit Gooch in front of the station and never stopped.

Despite lots of tender loving care in the days that followed, Bryan County EMS shared the bad news that Gooch passed away on Sunday.

"Gooch was surrounded by his medics that he loved unconditionally," the agency said on its Facebook page. "Fittingly, the tones went off one last time for him to watch his ambulances roll out to help others."

They added that he was laid to rest at the department "so that he will eternally watch his trucks come home."