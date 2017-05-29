Missing Hugo man found dead near his home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Missing Hugo man found dead near his home

Posted: Updated:
Facebook / KTEN Facebook / KTEN

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A body was located in a wooded area in Choctaw County on Monday, ending the week-long search for a missing man.

Deputies said the remains of Kelly West were discovered near his home.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tentatively confirmed the identity in a Facebook post. An autopsy on the remains is pending.

Kelly West was reported missing on May 22 after he vanished.

