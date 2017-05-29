13-year-old drowns at Garvin County lake

GARVIN COUNTY, OK. -- Authorities said a 13-year-old boy drowned while enjoying the Memorial Day weekend with friends on an Oklahoma lake.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the swimming area on the north side of Longmire Lake.

Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department said the teen was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to swim in the lake. As they were swimming, witnesses said the victim began to struggle, so he started to turn back toward the shore.

Witnesses attempted to rescue the boy, but were unsuccessful. Eventually, he slipped under the surface.

Witnesses pulled the teen to the shore and began CPR until emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The victim's name has been released.